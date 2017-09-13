Athens 1917 | Athens | September 14 - November 12

One hundred years ago, in 1917, rare visual material of Athens was compiled by the photographic service of the allied expeditionary force which operated in the Balkans during the First World War, called the Army of the Orient. Numerous still and moving pictures of the Greek capital were captured at that time, which include aspects of the city that have been forgotten or lost over the years. Now, for the first time, the French School is showing this rich visual tapestry of the city’s daily life, its monuments and its streets, at the Benaki Museum's Pireos Street annex. Admission costs 7 euros and opening hours are Thursday & Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.



Benaki Museum, 138 Pireos,

tel 210.345.3111, www.benaki.gr