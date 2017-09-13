Report on Cases | Athens | September 14 - October 7

Zoumboulakis Galleries presents “Report on Cases,” an exhibition curated by Christoforos Marinos and inspired by discovery of a collection of prose beside works of art belonging to author and journalist Alexandros Schinas. Aimed at casting light on the relationship between text and image, the show features work by Alexis Akrithakis, Nikos Alexia, Lydia Dambassina, Eleni Zouni and many more will be on display starting Thursday, September 14 at 8 p.m. Opening hours are Tuesday, Thursday & Friday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 5-8 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sunday and Monday.



Zoumboulakis Galleries, 20 Kolonaki Square,

tel 210.360.8278, www.zoumboulakis.gr