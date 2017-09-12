Fyssas family to hold concert and protest to demand justice

The family of Pavlos Fyssas, the rapper who was stabbed to death by a Golden Dawn member in 2013, has announced that it is organizing a concert and a march on Monday in Drapetsona, southwestern Attica, to commemorate his murder.



The event, the family said in a statement, will also be held to protest the fact that four years after the murder, justice has yet to be meted out to those responsible. “It has been four years since the murder of Pavlos (Fyssas) and the Golden Dawn murderers are still roaming free,” the statement said, adding that the family has put together the event to inform the public about the latest developments with regard to the ongoing trial, which began in April, 2015.