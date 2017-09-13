A perverse mentality

It is time for the perverse and backwards mentality that has prevailed for such a long time in many Greek universities to be quashed.



The recent events at the University of Patra, where more than 100 students were found to have submitted an identical assignment paper in June, is no mere coincidence. It also comes as no surprise, even though such an occurrence should be a shocking scandal at an institution that’s supposed to educate people.



Many university students believe that it’s okay to cheat off of somebody else’s work because the lackeys in the youth wings of political parties have their backs.



The main opposition party, New Democracy, responded correctly to this scandal by asking for the resignation of the Patra chief of its youth wing after he – and PASOK’s youth wing – demanded that the students who did the cheating not be punished.