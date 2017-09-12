ATHEX: Rise restricted to blue chips on ATHEX

The return to normalcy for international markets after the recent turbulence has yet to be reflected on the Greek bourse. Blue chips edged higher for one more day on Tuesday, but there is no sign of the momentum that carried upward the stock market in May and June, hence declining stocks outnumbered winners.

The ATHEX general index closed at 810.75 points, adding 0.58 percent to Monday’s 806.06 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 0.65 percent to 2,134.96 points, while mid-caps continued their slide, contracting 0.64 percent.

The banks’ index ended its four-session decline to rebound 1.45 percent, despite Attica’s freefall (down 17.95 percent). Piraeus grew 2.94 percent, Eurobank grabbed 2.47 percent, National improved 1.85 percent and Alpha inched up 0.50 percent.

Titan Cement and Jumbo led the other blue chips, increasing 2.39 percent and 2.21 percent respectively, as ADMIE fell 1.46 percent.

In total 46 stocks posted gains, 49 suffered losses and 23 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 52.5 million euros, up from Monday’s 37.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange slumped 1.12 percent to close at 75.21 points.