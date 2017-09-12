The final obstacle to the sale of railway operator Trainose was lifted on Tuesday with the publication in the Government Gazette of the decision for writing off the state subsidies to the company.

It is therefore likely that the protocol for implementing the concession of the company to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane will be signed on Thursday.

The decision writes off subsidies worth 692 million euros.

Protesting Trainose’s concession to the Italian state company, the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers is holding a 24-hour strike on Thursday that will also affect the Athens metro’s service to the airport.