Anarchists attack Turkish Airlines offices in Athens

Members of the anarchist group Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) on Wednesday attacked the offices of Turkish Airlines in Alimos, south of Athens.

The attack, which took place at 6.30 a.m., caused damages to the entrance of the offices of the Istanbul-based carrier but no casualties.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known.

