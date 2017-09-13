Disruptions in Athens transport due to protest action on Thursday

Workers on the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) and the Athens metro will hold a work stoppage Thursday from 9 p.m. until the end of services.



Workers are striking in solidarity with staff at the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) who are objecting to government plans to privatize the company.



Also on Thursday, a 24-hour will be staged by OSE employees, as well as workers on the capital’s Proastiakos suburban railway, which will affect services to Athens International Airport.