Seven Against Thebes | Thessaloniki | To September 16

The National Theater of Northern Greece is back home after a summer tour with its production of the third play in Aeschylus' Oedipus-themed trilogy, “Seven Against Thebes,” where the blind king's curse dooming his sons to divide the kingdom by the sword finally comes to pass. The production is directed by Lithuania's Cezaris Grauzinis and stars Yiannis Stankoglou as Eteocles and Giorgos Papandreou as Polynices. It is on stage at Thessaloniki's Vassiliko Theater through September 16. For more details, visit www.ntng.gr. Tickets can be purchased online at www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.



Vassiliko Theater, White Tower Square,

tel 231.520.0000