Anti-fascist march planned on Golden Dawn offices

An anti-fascist march on the offices of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party in Athens is planned for this Saturday to commemorate the death of rapper Pavlos Fyssas, who was murdered by self-professed Golden Dawn member Giorgos Roupakias on September 17, 2013.

Representatives of a campaign calling for the closure of Golden Dawn’s offices put in a request with Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas for the march to be allowed to go all the way to the party’s offices on Mesogeion Avenue in Athens.

Toskas, who met with organizers of the rally, said he would respond in a timely fashion.

However, he explained that the job of the police is to keep public spaces secure and prevent instances of violence, not to guard the neo-Nazi party’s offices.

The march against Golden Dawn will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Syntagma Square and head toward Mesogeion Avenue.