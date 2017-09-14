Witch hunts

The government is looking to point the finger at anyone who even remotely appears to be attempting to undermine its new narrative, according to which Greece is about to see an explosion of lucrative foreign investments in many areas of the economy.

Instead of witch-hunting, the leftist-led administration would be better off weeding out and acting decisively against those within the ruling SYRIZA party who are constantly undercutting any such effort and are allowed to do so unchecked.

Some of the naysayers are driven in their opposition by ideological fixations, but there are also those whose credo is to sit back and do nothing.

These much-heralded investments will never take place when key government posts are occupied by indifferent ministers and sworn enemies of private initiative.