MEP files complaint over censorship of Greek cartoonists

SYRIZA MEP Stelios Kouloglou has filed a complaint with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani claiming that several sketches by Greek cartoonists will not be allowed to go on display in an exhibition that is being organized by the Greek politician and French MEP Patrick Le Hyaric, celebrating 60 years of the European Union.

According to Kouloglou, Greek cartoonists were censored, as 12 out of 28 their sketches were rejected because they allegedly violated European Union rules that prohibit Nazi-friendly or other offensive material appearing in EU exhibitions.

Among the censored cartoons was one by Kathimerini cartoonist Ilias Makris.