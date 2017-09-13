ATHEX: Benchmark ends seesaw session with minor losses

After a session of ups and downs on the Greek stock market on Wednesday, the benchmark and the blue chip indices ended the day with minor losses, while the majority of stocks posted moderate gains.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 809.98 points, shedding 0.10 percent from Tuesday’s 810.75 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 0.14 percent to 2,131.93 points, while mid-caps rebounded 0.51 percent.

Banks shrunk 0.35 percent, with Eurobank dropping 1.57 percent and Piraeus giving up 0.95 percent. Alpha and National were unchanged while Attica jumped 15.63 percent. Among other blue chips Mytilineos improved 1.78 percent and Titan Cement slumped 4.02 percent.

In total 55 stocks posted gains, 38 registered losses and 22 ended unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 49.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 52.5 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange advanced 0.21 percent to close at 75.37 points.