The first crash test for the third bailout review regarding social security began on Wednesday, with family benefits on the negotiating table from the outset.

In the first exploratory meeting between the creditors’ technical experts and Labor Ministry officials, sources say that discussions covered all six domains which according to Greece’s bailout commitments have to be restructured and rationalized for the reorganization of the country’s benefits system.

The focus of talks was on the very tight timetables set, as up to November the government will have to legislate several interventions with targeted benefit reductions, besides the savings of 259 million euros already passed for the 2017-18 period.

The biggest obstacle for the government appears to be the redistribution of family handouts, aimed at a fairer system that would offer equal support to every child.

