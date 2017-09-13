August proves an arid month for salaried jobs

The private sector in Greece saw 14,402 salaried positions disappear last month, according to the monthly data recorded at the Labor Ministry’s Ergani register. It is noted that departures normally outnumber hirings in Greece in August.

The number of departures amounted to 178,915 while hirings came to 164,513. In the first eight months of the year the balance remained positive, with 248,743 more hirings than departures.

The ministry said that job surplus was the best recorded since 2001 for the first eight months of the year.