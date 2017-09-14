Streets to close in Kifissia on Sunday for race

Motorists are advised to avoid the northern Athenian suburb of Kifissia on Sunday morning, as many key streets will be closed down for a race.

The Traffic Police on Thursday said that key stretches on Kifissias Avenue, Harilaou Trikoupi, Tatoiou, Ekalis and Ethnikis Antistaseos, among many others, would be closed off to traffic.

The event is the Run City Challenge Kifissia conducted by the Under Armour sportswear firm, and takes place from 7.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.