Cannes Yachting Festival 2017: Its 40th edition consolidates its European leading position

The 2017 session of the Cannes Yachting Festival opens its doors on strong numbers in all respects, confirming its position as Europe's most important floating boat show and amongst the world’s top 3 leading shows.



All indicators are green. 528 exhibitors will be present, 60 percent of them international from 45 countries, on a surface up 7 percent compared to last year. As far as the shipyards and importers are concerned, they will disclose about 600 boats between 2.10 m to 65 m long, including about one hundred world premiere launches.



According to Michel Filzi, CEO of Reed Expositions France, the show organiser, “beyond the figures, it is both the enthusiasm and the dedication of our exhibitors to the show that is our reward. We have always had one priority: to make this year’s session an outstanding commercial success for our exhibitors, shipbuilders, brokers and service providers and a genuine moment of pleasure and discovery for our visitors. To run a world-class floating boat show is an exciting activity and an important responsibility, which we fully assume thanks to our twenty year expertise and the unswerving support of the city of Cannes and the Port Authority.”



As regards FIN's proceedings against Reed, the organiser recalls that on 9th August the Competition Authority has dismissed FIN’s claim for the right to organize the fair which are owned by Reed until 2041.



"At this opening session of the 40th Cannes Yachting Festival, honored by Madame Jacqueline Bourey as president of the show, the time has come to concentrate energies for the success of the show and its exhibitors, far from any controversy" concludes Michel Filzi.

[skipperondeck.gr]