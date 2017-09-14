GreenWave Festival | Thessaloniki | To September 17

The GreenWave eco-festival returns to Thessaloniki for the seventh year in a row, with a variety of events including discussions on protecting the environment.



On Friday, events will include public discussions about peace and women in war zones, as well as an arts and crafts workshop where kids can learn how to breathe new life into recycled materials. There will also be concerts on Friday and Saturday, starting at 9.30 p.m.The festival ends on Sunday afternoon.



The festival takes place in the municipal park beside the Garden Theater, next to the White Tower, and admission is free. For more information, visit greenwavefestival.com.