The Ilion Association of Cretans will host its annual wine festival, which as is customary will include lots of food, music and dancing to accompany the celebration of one of the island’s finest products. The festival starts on Friday at 9 p.m. and will continue on Saturday night as well. Traditional Cretan music will be performed by the Nikos Zoidakis band. The festival will take place at the municipal stadium in the northwestern Athens suburb of Ilion and admission is free.



Ilion Municipal Stadium, Elefsinon Mistirion, Ilion,

tel 697.359.5435