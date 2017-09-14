Greece convicted over poor waste management

The European Court of Justice on Thursday convicted Greece of failing to meet European waste management and drainage standards in four towns in the country’s north and one in central Greece.

The conviction relates to the towns of Prosotsani and Doxato in Drama, Eleftheroupoli in Kavala, Galatista in Halkidiki and Vagia in Viotia.

The European Commission had asked Greek authorities to take action in 2007 and subsequently sent warnings in 2012 and 2014 after deeming the response to be inadequate.

As it was the first conviction for Greece for the matter in question, no fine was imposed. But if action is not taken in the coming months, the court will impose a financial penalty.

