Rhodes police crack drugs smuggling racket

Police on Rhodes on Thursday detained seven suspected members of a narcotics smuggling racket following a four-month investigation code-named Web of Drugs.

According to police sources, more than 270 people are believed to be involved in the ring’s activities.

The seven suspects were to face a prosecutor on the Dodecanese island later in the day on a string of charges including running a criminal organization, cultivating and selling narcotic substances, extortion, theft and the possession of illegal weapons.

Of the seven people detained, six are local residents aged between 29 and 57, and the seventh is a 38-year-old Albanian national.

Police are seeking a 60-year-old Greek man and a 34-year-old Albanian who are believed to have been the ringleaders.