A state of emergency has been declared in six western Achaia communities after a fire ravaged homes and farmland on Monday.

Western Greece’s Regional Governor Apostolos Katsifaras submitted a request for the declaration to the head of the Civil Protection Authority, Yiannis Kapakis, on Monday night.

It took more than 60 firefighters two days to put out the blaze. Authorities say it is as yet unknown how the fire started.