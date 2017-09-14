Man, 42, arrested for fraud

A 42-year-old man was arrested for fraud and making false claims with the Social Security Foundation (IKA) after the electronic crimes squad found he had made insurance claims in the years 2014 and 2015 for bogus employees at a company which was no longer operating at that time.

IKA filed a complaint with the electronic crimes squad after the claims were made, and an investigation led to a search of the man’s house, where a laptop with incriminating data was found.

