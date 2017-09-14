Cartoonists take issue with censorship

The Greek cartoonists’ union said Thursday that the decision not to include 12 out of 28 Greek sketches in a European Parliament exhibition to mark its 60th anniversary on the grounds they were Nazi-friendly or an infringement of EU values, has raised serious questions.



The union said not only is there no suspicion of pro-Nazi content in some cartoons, but two are “hostile to Nazism.” Kathimerini cartoonist Ilias Makris said that when the offices of French magazine Charlie Hebdo were struck by terrorists in 2015, the European Parliament declared “Je suis Charlie” in support of freedom of speech. “The European Parliament has now proven the opposite,” he said.