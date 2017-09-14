ELA dependence dropped 11 percent in August
Online
Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 3.7 billion euros, or 11 percent, in August compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed Thursday.
Emergency central bank funding to Greek lenders dropped by 3.7 billion euros, or 11 percent, in August compared to the previous month, Bank of Greece data showed Thursday.
Emergency funding, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, dropped to 30.9 billion euros from 34.6 billion euros at the end of July, the data showed. [Reuters]