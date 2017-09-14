Air arrivals rise 9.3 pct in year to end-August

Greek airports enjoyed a 9.3 percent annual increase in passenger numbers and a 0.9 percent rise in flights in the first eight months of the year, according to Civil Aviation Authority figures issued on Thsurday.

An additional 3.42 million passengers used the country’s airports up to the end of August compared to last year, reaching 40,345,923. The total number of flights amounted to 333,119 (of which 131,545 were domestic and 201,574 international), up by 3,062 from a year earlier.

The three summer months (June to August) posted 9.7 percent growth in passengers to 25.7 million, against 23.4 million in summer 2016.