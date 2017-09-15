Athens apartment engulfed by flames

A fire engulfed a sixth floor apartment early Friday morning on central Aharnon Street in Athens.

Two people that were in the apartment at the time of the blaze, which occurred at 4.30 a.m., were unharmed. One of them ran out alone while the other was rescued by firefighters.

Six firemen and six vehicles were deployed to put out the flames which caused extensive damage to the apartment.

The cause of the fire was not known.

