Mayors of coastal suburbs take legal action over oil tanker leak

The mayors of Glyfada and Alimos, Giorgos Papanikolaou and Andreas Kondylis, on Friday lodged a joint legal suit over the marine pollution wreaked by an oil leak from a tanker that sunk last weekend off Salamina.

The suit was directed at "all those responsible" for the oil slick, which has spread several kilometers along the Athenian Riviera since Sunday, coating beaches with thick black fuel.

In their suit, the mayors note that the impact of the fuel leak is inestimable as the beaches from Salamina, Piraiki, Agios Kosmas and Glyfada have been blackened by the fuel.

The damage wreaked to local businesses, hotels and fishermen is "irreparable," the mayors said, noting the locals and tourists can no longer swim at local beaches.