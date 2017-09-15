Health authorities warn against exposure at beaches affected by spill

Greece's Center for Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO) on Friday issued a public health warning, advising citizens and visitors to avoid exposure to areas affected by last weekend's oil spill in the Saronic Gulf.

KEELPNO has dispatched teams of experts to asses the situation in Piraeus, Palaio and Neo Faliro, Glyfada and Voula on Athens's southern coast, and its impact on public health.

Speaking on Skai TV earlier on Friday, Health Minister Andreas Xanthos also warned the public against sunbathing, swimming and fishing in polluted areas, despite assurances on Thursday by Shipping Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis that authorities were on top of the situation and bathing is safe.

“Unfortunately we have a tendency in this country to react once the damage is already done,” Xanthos said, adding that the ministry will be issuing a directive later on Friday to advise the public on the hazards of the pollution.

Xanthos also stressed the risk of pollution from the spill from the Agia Zoni II tanker making its way into the food chain.