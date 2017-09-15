Ross Daly & Martha Mavroidi | Athens | September 16

The Park Life series of concerts continues at the Stavros Niarchos Park on Saturday, September 16, with performances by the Ross Daly Quintet and the Martha Mavroidi Trio. Ross Daly and his four bandmates will take the stage at 8 p.m. for a program featuring Daly’s own compositions, which will take the audience on a journey through the musical traditions of modal music from northwest Africa to India. That will be followed at 9.30 p.m. by the Martha Mavroidi Trio in a set that promises to showcase the singer, lutist and composer's dazzling techniques which have earned her recognition as a musician comparable to the great masters of folk and jazz. Admission to both concerts is free and they will take place on the on the SNCC's Great Lawn.

Great Lawn, Stavros Niarchos Cultural Center, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org