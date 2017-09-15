Djangofest | Athens | September 16 & 17

Inspired by the life and work of the legendary Romani-French guitarist Jean “Django” Reinhardt, Djangofest Athens, now in its eighth year, celebrates all things gypsy jazz, with music concerts, film screenings, dance activities, events for children and more. The event at Technopolis is admission-free and starts at 7 p.m. It will also coincide with the autumn Meet Market, featuring dozens of vintage clothes traders, fashion and jewelry designers, artists, homeware designers, photographers and small-scale producers, as well as plenty of food options.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos & Persefonis, Gazi,

tel 210.346.1589