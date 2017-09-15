Athens Flying Week | Tanagra | September 16-17

Athens Flying Week 2017 will this year be celebrated on Saturday, September 16, and Sunday, September 17, with air shows taking place at the Tanagra Air Force Base, north of Athens. Besides air displays, the base will host a trade show, an exhibition of aircraft, restaurants, shops and a kids’ park. General entrance is 10 euros for adults, 5 euros for children aged 3 to 12 on Saturday, and 12 euros for adults and 6 euros for children aged 3 to 12 on Sunday. Bus service will also be provided between the Tanagra Air Force Base and Doukissis Plakentias station for 10 euros round-trip.



For more information on the event, visit www.athensflyingweek.gr.