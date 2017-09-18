Schedia Concert | Athens | September 19

This year, the annual concert held by street magazine Schedia at the Technopolis cultural complex will include more than just singing and dancing. There will also be theatrical performances, workshops and games, for children and adults, as part of a participatory program to get everyone to work closer together. The musical performances will include singers Eleftheria Arvanitaki and Stathis Drogosis, singer-songwriter Manolis Famellos, and Gadjo Dilo and Quilombo.



Events begin at 6 p.m.Tickets start at 6 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos