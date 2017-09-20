Race for the Cure | Athens | October 1

The ninth annual Athens Race for the Cure will take place on Sunday, October 1, organized by the Panhellenic Association of Women with Breast Cancer. The event is taking place this year under the banner “Run, Celebrate, Support,” calling on all men, women and children to join forces and do their bit to help find a cure for breast cancer.



Participants are invited to gather at Zappeion Hall at 9 a.m., with a 5-kilometer run set to start at 10 a.m. and a 2-kilometer walk at 11.20 a.m. To sign up, visit www.greecerace.gr. The event is sponsored by MasterCard Greece.