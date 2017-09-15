Greece condemns London attack

The Greek foreign ministry condemned the attack on the London underground on Friday and expressed Greece's solidarity.

“We strongly condemn today's attack in the London underground and express our solidarity to British people and UK government,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The British capital was stunned when a crude device exploded on a crowded London Underground train, injuring commuters.

The device went off at 8:20 a.m. local time on a District Line train leaving the Parsons Green station in Southwest London.