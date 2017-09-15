Oil spill forces Greek authorities to close beaches near Athens

Greek health authorities have banned swimming along a long line of popular Athens beaches following extensive sea pollution from the sinking of a small oil tanker five days ago.

The ban covers much of a 20-kilometer (13-mile) stretch from Greece's main port of Piraeus to Glyfada, further south, as well as part of the island of Salamina.

A Health Ministry statement on Friday said the prohibition would last until the beaches have been cleaned.

Much of the area has been contaminated by small slicks of heavy fuel oil from the Agia Zoni II tanker, which sank Sunday while anchored in calm seas off Salamina. It was carrying 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil.

It is unclear how much fuel escaped before divers sealed the wreck. [AP]