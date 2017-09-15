Case of Kammenos link to convict shelved

The probe by judicial authorities into allegations by a convicted drug smuggler that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos tried to pressure him into testifying against prominent businessman Vangelis Marinakis, has been shelved.



According to a 17-page report Friday by prosecutor Panayiotis Brakoumatsos, who oversaw the two-month investigation, there was no evidence to back up the claim by made by Makis Yiannousakis – who is serving a life sentence in connection to a huge shipment of heroin made by the Noor 1 cargo ship in 2014. The convict said he was put under pressure to implicate shipping tycoon Marinakis in the case.



The report also found no evidence that a Piraeus First Instance Court prosecutor, Eirini Tziva, journalist Makis Triantafylopoulos, coast guard investigator Panayiotis Christoforidis and other state officials tried to link shipowner Vangelis Marinakis to the case. Kammenos had claimed that Triantafylopoulos put him in touch with the convict.



Despite shelving the case, the prosecutor has ordered an investigation into why prison staff allowed Yiannousakis to make phone calls from prison to Kammenos and why he had a phone in the first place, in violation of the relevant law.



The case file has now been sent to Parliament, to evaluate allegations against Kammenos, and to the Piraeus naval court to assess the role of Christoforidis.