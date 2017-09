The Proastiakos suburban railway will add four new services as of Monday on the section connecting Athens to Halkida on the southern coast of Evia, according to railway operator Trainose.

From Athens there will be additional services at 5.51 a.m. and 3.51 p.m., while two additional services will depart from Halkida to Athens at 7.26 a.m. and 5.26 p.m.

The new services will operate from Mondays to Fridays.