Man charged with antiquities theft over fossils

A 55-year-old man is to be charged with violating antiquities laws after an investigation linked him to the theft of 10 fossils of human footprints from Thessaloniki, northern Greece, and Kissamos on the island of Crete.

Police from Thessaloniki and Crete have been conducting a joint investigation into the theft of the fossils, which will all be sent to Hania to be studied by specialists in order to find more evidence and assess any damage they may have suffered.