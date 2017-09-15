ND leader to unveil policy platform in Thessaloniki

Conservative New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to unveil his party’s proposals for an economic recovery and return to growth in a scheduled speech on Saturday in the context of the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Mitsotakis is expected to explain how a New Democracy government would do a better job of leading Greece in its post-bailout era and drawing investments rather than creating obstacles to them, as ND contends the SYRIZA administration has done.

In a press conference on Sunday, Mitsotakis is expected to provide more details about economic policy ideas in areas such as taxation and investment.