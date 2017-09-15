ATHEX: No letup for bank stocks

Worries about local banks possibly having to undergo asset quality reviews – as the International Monetary Fund is again insisting – as well as the September triple witching, sent stocks tumbling and turnover soaring in the last session of the week at the Greek stock exchange.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 776.20 points, shedding 1.87 percent from Thursday’s 790.97 points. On a weekly basis it surrendered 3.30 percent.



The large-cap FTSE-26 index contracted 1.73 percent to end at 2,044.40 points.

Banks slumped 5.66 percent to a five-month low, with National sliding 8.17 percent, Piraeus giving up 6.77 percent, Eurobank falling 4.56 percent and Alpha 4.21 percent lower.



Folli Folie slumped 7.96 percent, while ADMIE was up 2.56 percent and Fourlis Holding advanced 2.47 percent.

In total 37 stocks posted gains, 66 took losses and 24 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 139.6 million euros, more than double Thursday’s 64.3 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.31 percent to close at 74.65 points.