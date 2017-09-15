Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane attributes great significance to the acquisition of 100 percent of Greek operator Trainose, while there will be changes in the operation mode of the local railway company now it is moving away from the state’s control.

On Friday Ferrovie chief executive Renato Mazzoncini said it was a strategic investment by the Italian company in Greece, and there are many observers who expect the Italians’ investment activity to continue: Their first target will be the privatization of carriage maintenance company Rosco, and there may be some Italian interest in the Athens and Thessaloniki rail-based public transport systems.

The three new board members of Trainose are expected to undertake the monitoring of the corporation’s three main domains – administrative, financial and commercial.

The concession agreement with Ferrovie forces the Italian to implement hirings, mainly train conductors, as there is an urgent need that for now will be covered through Trainose pensioners, who will receive significant salaries for their services.