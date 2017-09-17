Man rescued after falling onto ISAP track at Omonia station

A man who fell onto the track of the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) on Saturday night was rescued by firefighters.



The incident occurred at Omonia station in central Athens soon after midnight on Saturday. It was not clear what caused the man to end up on the tracks.



Twelve firefighters arrived at the scene and it took them around 1.5 hours to lift the man to safety.



He was taken to KAT hospital in northern Athens. Authorities did not provide details regarding the extent of his injuries.