Civil servants' union to keep up protest against evaluation

Parliament is due to vote Tuesday on the amendment drafted by the government in a bid to complete the stalled performance evaluation of civil servants, but unionists are planning to push back against the coalition’s plans.



The amendment foresees that heads of departments will be excluded from promotion if the staff assessment is not carried out. The government took this step after the vast majority of public sector workers boycotted the attempt to carry out the evaluation over the summer.



However, the Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) continues to be opposed to the process and has labeled the government’s amendment “divisive and unconstitutional” and an attempt to deter a legitimate protest. As a result, ADEDY has called on its members to stage a walkout from 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday and to gather for a rally in central Athens to coincide with the vote on the amendment in Parliament.



The completion of the public sector evaluation was one of the topics discussed last week between the technical teams sent to Athens by Greece’s international lenders and government representatives.



The visiting officials made it known that they are unhappy that there has already been a three-month delay to the assessment in the civil service, one of the third review’s prior actions, being completed.