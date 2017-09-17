MONDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias heads the Greek delegation during the High-Level Week of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, to Friday.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Greece, the Center of International and European Economic Law and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation hold a workshop in Thessaloniki on personal data protection in the area of freedom, security and justice, starting at 5.30 p.m. (Info: 210.724.7126)

Eurostat and the European Center for the Development of Vocational Training (CEDEFOP) hold an event titled “From Prototype to Production: Follow-up of the 2017 European Big Data Hackathon” in Thessaloniki. To Tuesday. (Info: www.cedefop.europa.eu)

TUESDAY

The Cancer and Personalized Medicine Conference, titled “Closing the Gap: Quality Cancer Treatment & Diagnosis for All,” takes place atthe Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, ntoubanaki@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) publishes its July figures on industrial turnover.

WEDNESDAY

The Mobile Engagement Forum ’17 takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds a public debate on the extrajudicial debt settlement mechanism for enterprises at the Goethe Institut in Thessaloniki (66 Vassilissis Olgas), starting at 6 p.m. (Info: 210.643.9014, griechenland.ahk.de)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) issue its July data on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

THURSDAY

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Mariya Gabriel visits Athens to meet with Digital Policy, Telecommunications and Media Minister Nikos Pappas and attend the signing of the contract of the ministry’s “Digital Document Handling and Digital Signature” project by the ministry, the implementing company and the Athens office of the EU Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA).

The Industrial Property Organization (OBI) and the European Patent Office hold a conference titled “Climate Change Mitigation Technologies” at the Divani Caravel Hotel’s Pella-Mycenae Hall (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). To Friday. (Info: 210.618.3541, rzax@obi.gr)

The Data Conference, titled “Business Ex Machina,” takes place at the Maroussi Plaza amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, igkini@boussias.com)

National Bank of Greece, Crowd Dialog Europe and Crowdpolicy hold the Crowd Dialog Europe 2017 conference, with the motto “United Knowledge – The Next Next,” focusing on crowdsourcing, crowdfunding and crowd innovation. The conference at the Athens Concert Hall (Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali) is supported by the European Commission. (Info: www.crowddialog.eu)

Athens-listed company Kriton Artos holds an extraordinary general meeting.

FRIDAY

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias addresses the UN General Assembly.

European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Canete visits Greece to attend the inaugural Clean Energy for EU Islands Forum in Hania, Crete.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) releases its August statistics on new prices for residential construction materials and the second-quarter figures on job vacancies.

Listed enterprise Axon Holdings holds its annual general meeting.

SATURDAY

A Greek business delegation organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greek-Asian Business Council set off on a tour to Tokyo, Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei, until September 30. (Info: 210.641.9026, y.patsiavos@ahk.com.gr)