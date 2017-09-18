Volunteer firefighter convicted over Samos blaze

A 45-year-old man who worked as a volunteer firefighter has been convicted for starting a blaze on the Aegean island of Samos last Thursday.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the unnamed man had reported the fire to the volunteer firefighting corps, saying that he had spotted a “suspicious-looking individual” in the area before the blaze started.

The ensuing investigation, however, uncovered evidence that he had set the fire himself, using a homemade device.

He was convicted to an eight-month suspended sentence with three-year parole. His motives were not clear.