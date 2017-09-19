Dreamalities | Athens | September 19-21

The Blank Wall Gallery in the downtown neighborhood of Kypseli is hosting “Dreamalities,” an exhibition of works by French fine art photographer Julie de Waroquier, until Thursday, September 21. At the end of 2012, de Waroquier published her first book, also titled “Dreamalities,” which has been made into an award-winning short film in collaboration with director Damien Steck. To find out more about de Waroquier's photography, visit www.juliedewaroquier.com. Admission to the exhibit is free.



Blank Wall Gallery, 55 Fokinos Negri, Kypseli,

tel 211.205.2138