Dimitris Condos | Athens | To October 27

Christina Androulidaki's CAN Gallery in Kolonaki is paying tribute to Dimitris Condos (1931-96) this fall with an exhibition dedicated to the late Greek artist and his abstract work, which was considered groundbreaking at the height of his career. Condos, who was a student of Yiannis Moralis in the early 1950s, broke out of the traditional boundaries of the frame, producing works that expressed his fresh and restless artistic spirit and today serve as bold examples of an unprecedented style in the visual arts in Greece, as well as internationally. Works by Giorgos Kontis, Nina Papaconstantinou and Voula Priovolou are also on display in this exhibition, which runs until October 27. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.



Christina Androulidaki Gallery, 42 Anagnostopoulou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.339.0833