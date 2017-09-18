Bonnie and Clyde | Athens | September 19

Academy Award-winning biographical drama “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967) tells the Great Depression era story of bored waitress Bonnie Parker (Faye Dunaway) and Clyde Barrow, a criminal just released from prison (Warren Beatty), who join forces romantically and as partners in crime after meeting by chance in Texas.



The film (in English with Greek subtitles) will be screened at the Chytirio Theater in Kerameikos on Monday, September 19, starting at 8 p.m. Admission is free.