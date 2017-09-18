NEWS |

 
Piraeus murder case solved

TAGS: Crime

Police said Monday that they had cracked the case of an accountant murdered in his home in Nikaia, near Piraeus, in August, announcing the arrest of his 24-year-old nephew. The 54-year-old had died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

According to the investigation the two men had quarreled before the stabbing over personal differences.

