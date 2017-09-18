Piraeus murder case solved
Police said Monday that they had cracked the case of an accountant murdered in his home in Nikaia, near Piraeus, in August, announcing the arrest of his 24-year-old nephew. The 54-year-old had died after suffering multiple stab wounds.
According to the investigation the two men had quarreled before the stabbing over personal differences.